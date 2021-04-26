Estás leyendo: Suspendidos los Sanfermines por segundo año consecutivo debido a la covid-19

Sanfermines Suspendidos los Sanfermines por segundo año consecutivo debido a la covid-19

El alcalde de Pamplona, Enrique Maya, ya había comentado que consideraba "absolutamente imposible" celebrar unas fiestas "como las que hemos conocido" debido a la situación sanitaria generada por la covid-19.

Inicio de los Sanfermines en Pamplona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Inicio de los Sanfermines en Pamplona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca.

El alcalde de Pamplona, Enrique Maya, ha anunciado este lunes la suspensión de los Sanfermines 2021, por segundo año consecutivo, debido a la situación sanitaria generada por la covid-19.

La decisión ha sido comunicada en rueda de prensa por el alcalde, después de reunirse con la Junta de Portavoces y trasladarlo a la Mesa de los Sanfermines.

A lo largo de los últimos meses han sido numerosas las voces que han apuntado la dificultad de una celebración multitudinaria como los Sanfermines por la situación epidemiológica e incluso el alcalde ya había comentado que consideraba "absolutamente imposible" celebrar unas fiestas "como las que hemos conocido", pero no ha sido hasta este lunes cuando se ha dado a conocer la suspensión oficial.

