Sanidad comunica 18.047 nuevos contagios y 148 muertes, mientras la incidencia sube hasta 279

MADRIDActualizado:
La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 1.928.265 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 279, frente a 265 ayer. Esto supone un nuevo récord de máximos en incidencia en el último mes. Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este jueves al Ministerio de Sanidad 18.047 nuevos casos de COVID-19, 10.217 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Además, en las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado con un total de 131.445 positivos.
En el informe del Ministerio de Sanidad de este miércoles se han añadido 148 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 247 ayer. Hasta 50.837 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 622 personas con diagnóstico de Covid-19 positivo confirmado en España.
Hasta el momento, un total de 211.064 pacientes con coronavirus han precisado hospitalización, 2.181 con fecha de ingreso en los últimos siete días. Mientras que 18.251 casos han ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), 213 en los últimos siete días.
Entre el 21 de diciembre y el 27 de diciembre se han realizado 843.300 pruebas, con una positividad del 9,2%, de las cuales 552.819 han sido PCR y 290.481 test de antígenos.
Del total de fallecidos, Andalucía ha registrado 5.123 muertes por coronavirus; Aragón 2.634; Asturias 1.343; Baleares 469; Canarias 415; Cantabria 393; Castilla La Mancha 4.086; Castilla y León 5.081; Cataluña 8.723; Ceuta 59; Comunidad Valenciana 2.941; Extremadura 1.067; Galicia 1.379; Madrid 11.828; Melilla 43; Murcia 744; Navarra 960; País Vasco 2.963; La Rioja 586.
Respecto a los casos positivos, Andalucía ha notificado hasta el momento 264.371; Aragón 80.023; Asturias 27.171; Baleares 35.569; Canarias 26.859; Cantabria 17.948; Castilla La Mancha 100.673; Castilla y León 132.611; Cataluña 356.724; Ceuta 3.072; Comunidad Valenciana 148.797; Extremadura 37.208; Galicia 61.143; Madrid 399.499; Melilla 4.540; Murcia 60.316; Navarra 42.494; País Vasco 110.821; y La Rioja 18.426.
