Sanidad elimina el límite de los 65 años para administrar la vacuna de AstraZeneca

La Comisión de Salud Pública ha acordado administrar la nueva vacuna monodosis de Jannsen a partir de los 66 años.

Un sanitario vacuna a una persona en el estadio Wanda Metropolitano en Madrid, que acoge este martes el inicio de la vacunación con Astrazeneca para la población general de 60 a 65 años, que toman el relevo de los mayores de 80 años que viven en sus domi
Un sanitario vacuna a una persona en el estadio Wanda Metropolitano en Madrid, que acoge este martes el inicio de la vacunación con Astrazeneca para la población general de 60 a 65 años.  Fernando Villar / EFE

La Comisión de Salud Pública, reunida este martes, ha decidido eliminar el límite de edad establecido para la vacuna de AstraZeneca fijado hasta ahora en los 65 años, según adelanta la Cadena SER.

Además, también ha acordado administrar la nueva vacuna monodosis de Jannsen, que llegará a España a partir de abril, a personas de más de 66 años, como ya se hace con las de Pfizer y Moderna, informa el mismo medio. 

