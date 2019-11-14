Público
Sanidad financiará un segundo fármaco para dejar de fumar a partir del 1 de enero

"Con esta medida se pueden beneficiar en torno a unas 83.800 personas y puede suponer un avance importante", ha manifestado la ministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social en funciones, María Luisa Carcedo.

Una persona fumando un cigarrillo. EFE

La ministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social en funciones, María Luisa Carcedo, ha adelantado, en una reunión mantenida con representantes del Comité Nacional (SNS) para la Prevención del Tabaquismo (CNPT), que a partir del 1 de enero el Sistema Nacional de Salud va a financiar el fármaco bupropion, un tratamiento para dejar de fumar.

De esta forma, a partir del año 2020 van a estar disponibles en la prestación farmacéutica tanto bupropion como la vareniclina (registrada con el nombre de 'Champix), tras los últimos acuerdos alcanzado en la Comisión Interministerial de Precios de Medicamentos.

La prescripción del nuevo fármaco, que ya se financia para el tratamiento de la depresión mayor, se producirá bajo receta electrónica en pacientes que estén incluidos en un programa de apoyo individual y/o grupal y tengan una motivación expresa de dejar de fumar con, al menos, un intento en el último año, fumar 10 cigarrillos o más al día y tener un alto nivel de dependencia.

El coste del tratamiento al día será de, aproximadamente, de 0,66 euros al día por persona en el caso de bupropion, un precio más bajo que la vareniclina la cual será de 2,9 euros. "Con esta medida se pueden beneficiar en torno a unas 83.800 personas y puede suponer un avance importante, junto con el resto de iniciativas, para que muchos puedan evitar esas enfermedades evitables y muertes prematuras por un hábito que causa mucha dependencia", ha dicho Carcedo.

