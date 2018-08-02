El Hospital de Bellvitge ha empezado a aplicar una nueva tecnología conocida como biopsia de fusión de imágenes, que ofrece un diagnóstico más preciso y más seguro para el paciente y permite detectar un 30% más de tumores agresivos en comparación con la biopsia clásica.
El Hospital Universitario de Bellvitge ha sido el primer hospital público de Catalunya en utilizar esta tecnología para diagnosticar el cáncer de próstata.
La biopsia de fusión de imágenes proporciona una imagen de mayor calidad gracias a un software que fusiona una imagen de resonancia magnética obtenida previamente con la imagen de ecografía.
Según han explicado los profesionales de Bellvitge, con esta nueva técnica es más sencillo localizar las zonas sospechosas de cáncer que con la imagen clásica no se pueden distinguir y, además, al requerir menos punciones el riesgo de infección disminuye para el paciente.
El coordinador de la Unidad Funcional de Próstata del Hospital de Bellvitge, José Francisco Suárez, ha destacado que esta nueva técnica "nos permite optimizar el diagnóstico de cáncer de próstata más graves, así como hacer un control más minucioso de la evolución de cánceres de bajo riesgo".
La Unidad Funcional de Próstata del Bellvitge y el Instituto Catalán de Oncología tratan cada año a unos 500 pacientes nuevos afectados por esta enfermedad, ya que se trata del tipo de cáncer más frecuente en hombres y el cuarto en mortalidad de la Unión Europea.
