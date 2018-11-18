La Mesa en Defensa de la Sanidad Pública ha convocado este domingo una manifestación para "abrazar" al Hospital Infanta Sofía y reclamar que el Laboratorio Central de Análisis Clínicos sea de titularidad pública.
La manifestación tendrá lugar este domingo a las 12:00 frente al centro médico y ha sido convocada bajo el lema "Hospitales cien por cien públicos, laboratoios y técnicos superiores, también".
Esta protesta reclama que los laboratorios pasen a ser públicos después del próximo día 30 de noviembre, momento en el que termina la concesión con la Unión Temporal de Empresas (UTE).
Además, la Marea Blanca reclamará que se restaure el Centro de Especialidades de La Paz, la ampliación del número de ambulancias y la apertura de la Torre 4 del Hospital del Norte.
