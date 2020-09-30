Estás leyendo: Sanidad notifica 11.016 nuevos casos de covid-19, casi la mitad en Madrid, y 177 muertes

Segunda ola del coronavirus en España Sanidad notifica 11.016 nuevos casos de covid-19, casi la mitad en Madrid, y 177 muertes

La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa ya en el 9,28% y en las UCI del 17,93%.

30/09/2020.- Un operario del Ayuntamiento de Ourense realiza labores de desinfección en la plaza de O Couto. La Consellería gallega de Sanidad ha acordado limitar las reuniones públicas y privadas a un máximo de cinco personas en toda la ciudad de Ourense
Un operario del Ayuntamiento de Ourense realiza labores de desinfección en la plaza de O Couto. EFE/Brais Lorenzo

MADRID

PÚBLICO | EUROPA PRESS

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este miércoles 11.016 casos de covid-19, el 43% de ellos en la Comunidad de Madrid, de los cuales 3.897 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, en comparación con los 2.586 del martes, situándose la cifra global de personas infectadas por coronavirus a las 769.188.

En cuanto al número de fallecidos, el departamento que dirige Salvador Illa ha registrado este miércoles 177 fallecidos por covid-19 más, 486 en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de fallecidos por covid-19 en España se eleve a las 31.791 personas.

Actualmente hay 10.855 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 1.539 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 1.241 ingresos y 1.310 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa ya en el 9,28% y en las UCI del 17,93%.

