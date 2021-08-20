Sanidad notifica 12.450 contagios y un nuevo repunte en la cifra de muertes

madridActualizado:
La pandemia suma 132 fallecimientos en España. Así se desprende de los datos ofrecidos este viernes por el Ministerio de Sanidad, lo que supone un incremento respecto a las 121 muertes registradas el día anterior. Estos datos llegan en una semana en la que se registró el pico de fallecimientos desde mayo (144).
De acuerdo al informe remitido por las autoridades sanitarias, el número de nuevos contagios es de 12.450. Asimismo, la incidencia acumulada baja otros 15 puntos y se sitúa en 345 casos por 100.000 habitantes en los últimos 14 días.
La cifra de personas contagiadas en España desde el inicio de la pandemia asciende a 4.770.453, mientras que el número de fallecimientos se ubica en 83.136.
Por otro lado, el Ministerio de Sanidad ha informado este jueves que el 65,5% de la población tiene ya la pauta completa de vacunación contra el coronavirus, mientras que el 74,7% tiene ya al menos una dosis. Las comunidades autónomas han inoculado 63 millones de dosis desde el inicio de la campaña de vacunación.
