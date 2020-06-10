Estás leyendo: Sanidad notifica 40 muertes en la última semana y un repunte de casos con 167 nuevos contagios

Sanidad notifica 40 muertes en la última semana y un repunte de casos con 167 nuevos contagios

Se ha producido un aumento en los contagios detectados, con 167, frente a los 84 que se notificaron este martes.

MADRID, 10/06/2020.- Un visitante toma una foto mientras aguarda para poder recorrer el Palacio Real, durante la jornada de reapertura, este miércoles. Los monumentos de Madrid pertenecientes a Patrimonio Nacional, como el Palacio Real de la capital y el
Un visitante toma una foto mientras aguarda para poder recorrer el Palacio Real, durante la jornada de reapertura, este miércoles. EFE/Chema Moya

madrid

europa press

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha informado de 40 muertes en la última semana por covid-19 en España, mientras que no ha añadido nuevos fallecimientos con respecto a ayer, quedando la cifra total en 27.136.

Los 40 fallecimientos se localizan en Asturias (seis), Castilla-La Mancha (cuatro), Castilla y León (seis), Catalunya (tres), Extremadura (uno), Madrid (14), Murcia (uno), País Vasco (dos) y La Rioja (tres).

Sin embargo, se ha producido un aumento en los contagios detectados, con 167, frente a los 84 que se notificaron este martes. En concreto, se han detectado cinco casos en Andalucía, 14 en Aragón, siete en Castilla-La Mancha, tres en Castilla y León, 36 en Catalunya, 13 en Comunitat Valenciana, cuatro en Extremadura, tres en Galicia, 62 en Madrid, dos en Murcia, cuatro en Navarra, 13 en País Vasco y uno en La Rioja.

La cifra total de positivos se sitúa en 242.280 desde el inicio de la pandemia. En las últimas dos semanas, 875 personas han iniciado síntomas de covid-19, 235 en los pasados siete días.

Asimismo, se han registrado 139 hospitalizaciones en la última semana, para un total de 124.479: ocho en Andalucía, doce en Aragón, dos en Asturias, uno en Baleares, tres en Canarias, tres en Cantabria, 17 en Castilla-La Mancha, 22 en Castilla y León, 17 en Catalunya, ocho en Comunitat Valenciana, dos en Galicia, 33 en Madrid, uno en Murcia, uno en Navarra, siete en País Vasco y dos en La Rioja.

Igualmente, se han añadido 12 ingresos en Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos en los últimos siete días (11.613 en total): uno en Aragón, uno en Cantabria, cuatro en Castilla-La Mancha, dos en Castilla y León, tres en Cataluña y uno en Madrid.

