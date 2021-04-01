Estás leyendo: Sanidad notifica 7.041 nuevos casos y 82 muertes, con la incidencia superando 154 puntos

Sanidad notifica 7.041 nuevos casos y 82 muertes, con la incidencia superando 154 puntos

En la última semana han fallecido 268 personas, según los datos del Ministerio de Sanidad.

Un hombre toma el sol este miércoles en la playa de la Nova Icaria de Barcelona. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este jueves al Ministerio de Sanidad 7.041 nuevos casos de covid-19, 4.123 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son superiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 6.393 positivos.

La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.291.394 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 154,76, frente a 152,25 ayer. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 73.433 positivos.

En el informe de este jueves se han añadido 82 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 356 el jueves pasado. Hasta 75.541 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 268 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España.

