Sanidad notifica más de 26.500 casos de covid-19 este fin de semana

En las últimas 24 horas han sido diagnosticadas 2.44 0 personas. Respecto a las muertes, se han registrado 237 durante la última semana. España supera el medio millón de casos.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, preside la reunión del Comité de Seguimiento del Coronavirus, a la que asiste el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, y el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón. (EFE)

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado 26.560 casos de covid-19 este fin de semana, de los cuales 2.440 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, en comparación con los 4.503 del pasado viernes. De esta forma, en total ya se han diagnosticado de covid-19 a 525.549 personas en España.

Respecto a las muertes, el nuevo informe publicado por el departamento dirige Salvador Illa ha registrado 98 fallecidos más que el viernes y 237 en la última semana. En total ya son 29.516 las personas que han fallecido por covid-19 en España.

Además, en los últimos 7 días se han registrado 1.829 ingresos hospitalarios (137.288 desde que el virus llegó a España) y 161 en Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), siendo 12.566 las personas que han sido ingresadas en estas unidades desde que comenzara la pandemia. En las últimas 24 horas han ingresado en los hospitales españoles 824 pacientes con coronavirus.

Actualmente hay 525.549 casos detectados en España desde que comenzó la pandemia. De hecho, en la última semana se han detectado 49.716 contagios, es decir, una media de alrededor de 7.100 casos diarios. En este tiempo, la Comunidad de Madrid es la región que más infecciones ha referido (16.501), seguida de Catalunya (6.647) y Andalucía (4.734).

También en los últimos siete días han muerto 237 personas contagiadas, la mayoría de ellas en Madrid (74), Andalucía (39), Aragón (20), Castilla y León (19) y Galicia (18).

Entre ayer, domingo, y hoy, lunes, han ingresado en los hospitales españoles 824 personas con covid-19, de las cuales 221 corresponden sólo a la Comunidad de Madrid. Andalucía es la segunda región con más hospitalizados con 113 pacientes ingresados en un día.

