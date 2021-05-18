madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad propone a las comunidades usar Pfizer con los menores de 60 años vacunados con AstraZeneca.
Esta propuesta llega después del estudio del ensayo puesto en marcha por el Instituto de Salud Carlos III (ISCIII) para alimentar la evidencia de combinar vacunas, CombivacS. El estudio arroja que una segunda dosis del suero de Pfizer a los que ya han recibido un primer pinchazo de AstraZeneca es segura y además produce una respuesta "altamente inmune".
Así lo constatan los resultados preliminares del estudio, que el ISCIII puso en marcha en pasado 19 de abril en cinco hospitales –Cruces en Vizcaya, La Paz y Hospital Clínico San Carlos de Madrid; Vall d'Hebron y Clínic de Barcelona– con la participación de 678 voluntarios de entre 18 y 60 años que habían recibido una primera dosis de AstraZeneca.
El estudio clínico impulsado por el ISCIII precisamente comenzó con el objetivo de conocer si es seguro y eficaz combinar el suero anglosueco con el de Pfizer.
Tras aleatorizar a los 678 voluntarios, se dividieron en el grupo de intervención, formado por 441 participantes a los que se inyectó la segunda dosis de Pfizer entre las 8 y 12 semanas posteriores a haber recibido la de AstraZeneca, y uno de control, integrado por 232 a los que no se les completó la pauta con ninguna vacuna.
"Solo podemos concluir que la administración de una dosis de refuerzo es altamente inmunogénica", ha resumido Jesús Antonio Frías, coordinador de la Red de Investigación Clínica del ISCIII, que ha indicado, además, que las reacciones adversas son similares en las que se tenía una pauta de administración única de otras vacunas y en ningún caso eran graves".
