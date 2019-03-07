Este jueves 7 de marzo se han reunido a las 12:00 frente al Ministerio de Sanidad sanitarios de toda España reivindicando la dignidad de la profesión y terminar con la precariedad laboral en el sector.
La manifestación, convocada por la Confederación Estatal de Sindicatos Médicos comenzaba con retraso debido a que los portavoces se han reunido con la ministra, María Luisa Carcedo. Tras la reunión, los portavoces se han reafirmado en los motivos de la manifestación y han decidido continuar con ella. Así comenzaba la marcha que concluiría en la Plaza de las Cortes, junto al Congreso de los Diputados.
Carlos Arjona, el portavoz de Extremadura de la Confederación Estatal de Sindicatos Médicos, contaba a este diario que necesitan "más tiempo para nuestros pacientes, necesitamos que las listas de espera no sean tan enormes, es algo que todos los médicos venimos demandando".
"Necesitamos que
se incrementen
el número de
plazas MIR"
Los sanitarios recogían en un manifiesto los puntos que exigían al Gobierno, entre los que se encuentran la financiación del Sistema Nacional Sanitario, la jornada de 35 horas para todas las autonomías, revertir los recortes en las retribuciones y equipararlas a las de otros países europeos o la adecuación de plazas MIR al número de egresados en las facultades.
"Necesitamos que se incrementen el número de plazas MIR para que todos los licenciados de medicina de los últimos años que no han podido entrar puedan acceder en las próximas convocatorias", aseguraba Arjona.
La manifestación ha realizado el corto recorrido entre el Ministerio de Sanidad y a Plaza de las Cortes con tranquilidad y sin percances. Una vez se encontraron en las inmediaciones del Congreso de los Diputados se ha procedido a leer el manifiesto en el que se recogían todas las reivindicaciones por parte del sector.
