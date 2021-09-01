Estás leyendo: Sanidad registra 6.818 nuevos casos de coronavirus y 132 muertes mientras la incidencia baja a 221

La cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleva ya a las 84.472 personas.

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este miércoles, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 6.818 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 3.529 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 3.425 registrados el martes, lo que eleva a 4.861.883 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de Covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que sigue reduciéndose, situándose en los 221,76 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 233,75 notificado el miércoles por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.

En cuanto a los fallecidos por Covid-19, se han notificado 132 más, de los cuales 352 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 84.472 personas.

Actualmente hay 6.623 pacientes ingresados por Covid-19 en toda España y 1.518 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 604 ingresos y 875 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 5,64% y en las UCI en el 16,63%.

