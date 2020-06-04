madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha informado este jueves de cinco nuevos fallecimientos por la covid-19 en España desde el inicio de la pandemia, elevando el total a 27.133, en comparación con los 27.128 de este miércoles.
Según sus cifras, en los últimos siete días se han producido 56 fallecimientos: dos en Andalucía, nueve en Asturias, 25 en Castilla y León, siete en Catalunya, tres en Comunitat Valenciana, cuatro en Extremadura, uno en Galicia, dos en Madrid, uno en País Vasco y dos en La Rioja.
El informe recoge que se han producido 195 contagios en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 219 del miércoles. Así, el total de positivos se sitúa en 240.660. En las dos últimas semanas 965 personas han iniciado síntomas de covid-19, 230 en los últimos siete días.
De los 195 nuevos positivos, nueve se han notificado en Andalucía, tres en Aragón, cuatro en Canarias, cuatro en Castilla-La Mancha, 14 en Castilla y León, 51 en Catalunya, siete en Ceuta, cuatro en Comunidad Valenciana, uno en Galicia, 87 en Madrid, cinco en Murcia, cuatro en Navarra y dos en País Vasco.
En la última semana han necesitado hospitalización 166 personas (124.227 en total): 19 en Andalucía, ocho en Aragón, seis en Asturias, uno en Baleares, tres en Canarias, tres en Cantabria, ocho en Castilla-La Mancha, 37 en Castilla y León, veinte en Catalunya, dos en Ceuta, tres en Comunidad Valenciana, tres en Extremadura, siete en Galicia, 35 en Madrid, tres en Murcia, dos en Navarra, cinco en País Vasco y uno en La Rioja.
También se han producido 11 ingresos en cuidados intensivos (11.426 en total): Canarias (uno), Castilla-La Mancha (dos), Castilla y León (4), Madrid (tres) y Navarra (uno).
