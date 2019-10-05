Público
Sanidad retira varios lotes de queso de leche cruda de vaca por presencia de listeria

La ministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social en funciones, María Luisa Carcedo, ha explicado a los medios que, en España, "habitualmente se declaran entre 200 y 300 casos anuales" de listeriosis.

Queso./Pixabay

El Ministerio de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social ha ordenado que se retiren del mercado tres lotes de queso de vaca de leche cruda procedentes de Francia debido a la presencia de listeria

Las autoridades recibieron un aviso de la Comisión Europea que notificaba que en Alemania se había dado una alerta sanitaria relativa a los lotes de queso procedentes del fabricante francés SAS Le Moulins

Por el momento no se ha confirmado ningún caso de enfermedad asociada a esta alerta.

Los productos afectados que se han distribuido en España han sido el lote 19163112 de Moulis cremier, con fecha de caducidad 01/12/2019; el lote 19199118 de Moulis vache, con fecha de caducidad 05/12/2019 y el lote 19199118 del Bethmale de Marterat Vache, con fecha de caducidad 20/12/2019.

La ministra de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social en funciones, María Luisa Carcedo, ha defendido este sábado la necesidad de "aspirar" a que la normativa vigente y los controles de la propia industria alimentaria española sirvan para "evitar" que se produzcan nuevos brotes de listeriosis, como el que ha afectado, fundamentalmente a Andalucía, este pasado verano.

En este sentido y en declaraciones a los periodistas, Carcedo ha recordado que, al margen del citado brote de listeriosis originado en Andalucía, en España, "habitualmente se declaran entre 200 y 300 casos anuales", y ello "contando que hay quizás cierta infravaloración".


