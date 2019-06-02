Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Sanidad Sanidad y farmacéuticos niegan que se vaya a endurecer la venta de paracetamol e ibuprofeno 

Los analgésicos se podrán seguir vendiendo sin receta. La última modificación de la ley en esta línea se aplica desde 2017 y afecta sólo a ciertos tipos de presentaciones, como las cajas de paracetamol de un gramo que contengan más de diez pastillas. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Paracetamol, ibuprofeno y más de 14.000 medicamentos bajarán de precio. EFE

Imagen de archivo de una caja de ibuprofeno EFE

Los analgésicos ibuprofeno y paracetamol se podrán seguir vendiendo sin receta. Así lo ha confirmado el Ministerio de Sanidad después de que la semana pasada se difundiera una información que anunciaba el endurecimiento de la venta de estos medicamentos. El Consejo General de Colegios Farmacéuticos coincide con este planteamiento, según recoge El País

La última modificación en esta línea entró en vigor en el año 2017. En ella, se exige receta para vender cajas de paracetamol de un gramo que contengan más de 10 pastillas. Según la Agencia Española del Medicamento y Productos Sanitarios (AEMPS), en el caso del ibuprofeno pueden encontrarse en las farmacias 108 presentaciones con recetas y 55 sin. En el caso del paracetamol, 143 con receta y 98 sin. 

Sanidad tampoco tiene constancia de que se haya dado un aumento de las inspecciones sobre el cumplimiento de la normativa.

Desde el Consejo General de Colegios de Farmacéuticos recuerdan que "no ha habido ningún cambio que deba inquietar a los pacientes, que seguirán recibiendo los fármacos que necesiten bajo criterio de su médico o de su farmacéutico, según el caso".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad