Los analgésicos ibuprofeno y paracetamol se podrán seguir vendiendo sin receta. Así lo ha confirmado el Ministerio de Sanidad después de que la semana pasada se difundiera una información que anunciaba el endurecimiento de la venta de estos medicamentos. El Consejo General de Colegios Farmacéuticos coincide con este planteamiento, según recoge El País.
La última modificación en esta línea entró en vigor en el año 2017. En ella, se exige receta para vender cajas de paracetamol de un gramo que contengan más de 10 pastillas. Según la Agencia Española del Medicamento y Productos Sanitarios (AEMPS), en el caso del ibuprofeno pueden encontrarse en las farmacias 108 presentaciones con recetas y 55 sin. En el caso del paracetamol, 143 con receta y 98 sin.
Sanidad tampoco tiene constancia de que se haya dado un aumento de las inspecciones sobre el cumplimiento de la normativa.
Desde el Consejo General de Colegios de Farmacéuticos recuerdan que "no ha habido ningún cambio que deba inquietar a los pacientes, que seguirán recibiendo los fármacos que necesiten bajo criterio de su médico o de su farmacéutico, según el caso".
