La Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (Aemps) ha ordenado la retirada de varios complementos alimenticios de la empresa Marco Cordone-Spain al contener el principio activo sildenafilo —el mismo de la Viagra— sin indicarlo en el etiquetado, lo que puede producir reacciones adversas.
En un comunicado, la Aemps explica que la retirada de estos productos se produce después de que el organismo dependiente del Ministerio de Sanidad prohibiera el pasado 23 de abril la comercialización del también complemento alimenticio "VX Cápsulas" al contener el citado principio activo.
En aquella ocasión la Agencia tuvo conocimiento de esa irregularidad a través del Departamento de Salud de la Delegación Territorial de Guipúzcoa, que supo de la comercialización de este producto distribuido por la empresa portuguesa Bioceutica.
En este caso, ha sido el Grupo de Consumo, Medio Ambiente y Dopaje del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía el que ha advertido a la Aemps de la comercialización de los productos "Bioacvit cápsulas", "Bioacvit Extra Forte Cápsulas", "Torexan Cápsulas", "Devit Forte Cápsulas", "Devit Solo Piante Cápsulas" y "Bull Extreme Cápsulas".
Estos productos, puestos en el mercado por la empresa Marco Cordone-Spain de Tenerife, contienen sildenafilo "en cantidad suficiente para restaurar, corregir o modificar una función fisiológica ejerciendo una acción farmacológica", lo que le confiere la condición legal de medicamento.
Una sustancia que no se declara en su etiquetado, donde se indica "engañosamente" una serie de productos de origen vegetal, subraya la nota de la Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios.
El sildenafilo está indicado para restaurar la función eréctil deteriorada mediante el aumento del flujo sanguíneo del pene por inhibición selectiva de la fosfodiesterasa 5 (PDE-5).
Los inhibidores de la PDE-5 están contraindicados en pacientes con infarto agudo de miocardio, angina inestable, angina de esfuerzo, insuficiencia cardiaca, arritmias incontroladas, hipotensión, hipertensión, ictus e insuficiencia hepática grave, entre otras patologías.
Además, estos inhibidores presentan numerosas interacciones con otros medicamentos.
