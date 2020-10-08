madridActualizado:
El Tribunal Supremo ha constatado que la falta de material de protección al inicio de la pandemia puso en riesgo a los profesionales sanitarios, si bien ha rechazado inactividad por parte del Ministerio de Sanidad debido a una cuestión formal.
En su sentencia, la Sala desestima la inactividad administrativa del Ministerio, aducida por la Confederación Estatal de Sindicatos Médicos (CESM) en su recurso, dado que CESM no cumplió con los requisitos establecidos por la ley, que exige un requerimiento previo a la administración antes de acudir a la Justicia, explican fuentes jurídicas.
La sentencia no supone ningún juicio de culpabilidad ni imputación de responsabilidad
Pese a ello, sí estima parcialmente el recurso en base al "hecho notorio", ya apreciado anteriormente por la Sala, de la "falta inicial de medios de protección individual con el consiguiente riesgo para los derechos fundamentales de esos profesionales".
Ahora bien, la sentencia no supone "ningún juicio de culpabilidad ni imputación de responsabilidad", sino únicamente la "constatación de dicha circunstancia", y precisa que la carencia de equipos que afectó inicialmente a los profesionales se debió a la incapacidad de suministrárselos del Sistema Nacional de Salud, integrado por las Comunidades Autónomas y el Ministerio de Sanidad.
