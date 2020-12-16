Sanidad ultima una propuesta para que las comunidades endurezcan las medidas de Navidad

madrid
El Ministerio de Sanidad pedirá esta tarde a las comunidades autónomas que endurezcan las medidas de Navidad. Fuentes del ministerio confirman a Público que tienen ya una propuesta que habilita a los Gobiernos regionales a endurecer las restricciones acordadas en el plan de Navidad. Este documento se debatirá este miércoles por la tarde en la reunión del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud y permitiría a las comunidades tomar medidas como prohibir los viajes para los reencuentros familiares.
El documento de Sanidad propone "medidas y criterios más restrictivos" sobre los cuatro puntos fundamentales del plan de Navidad: reuniones máximo de 10 personas en los días festivos, excepciones para los cierres perimetrales, toque de queda hasta la 01.30 horas en Nochebuena y Nochevieja y las limitaciones sobre los eventos navideños.
En la reunión, además, el ministro animará a las comunidades a que tomen más restricciones, aunque será cada Gobierno regional el que tendrá que tomar la decisión final y aplicar la norma. Pero, según el documento, las comunidades tendrán libertad incluso para prohibir los viajes durante toda la Navidad así como para limitar más las reuniones o adelantar el toque de queda.
