Sanidad ultima una propuesta para que las comunidades endurezcan las medidas de Navidad

El Ministerio de Sanidad pedirá a las comunidades autónomas más restricciones ante el aumento de contagios. La propuesta permitirá que se tomen medidas como prohibir los viajes para reencuentros familiares, limitar el número máximo de personas permitidas en las reuniones o adelantar el toque de queda.

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa.
beatriz asuar gallego

El Ministerio de Sanidad pedirá esta tarde a las comunidades autónomas que endurezcan las medidas de Navidad. Fuentes del ministerio confirman a Público que tienen ya una propuesta que habilita a los Gobiernos regionales a endurecer las restricciones acordadas en el plan de Navidad. Este documento se debatirá este miércoles por la tarde en la reunión del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud y permitiría a las comunidades tomar medidas como prohibir los viajes para los reencuentros familiares.

El documento de Sanidad propone "medidas y criterios más restrictivos" sobre los cuatro puntos fundamentales del plan de Navidad: reuniones máximo de 10 personas en los días festivos, excepciones para los cierres perimetrales, toque de queda hasta la 01.30 horas en Nochebuena y Nochevieja y las limitaciones sobre los eventos navideños.

En la reunión, además, el ministro animará a las comunidades a que tomen más restricciones, aunque será cada Gobierno regional el que tendrá que tomar la decisión final y aplicar la norma. Pero, según el documento, las comunidades tendrán libertad incluso para prohibir los viajes durante toda la Navidad así como para limitar más las reuniones o adelantar el toque de queda.

