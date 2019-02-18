A principios de septiembre de 2018, al inicio de este curso político, el Gobierno socialista de Pedro Sánchez recuperó la sanidad universal que el anterior Ejecutivo, el de Mariano Rajoy, había limitado, dejando fuera a los inmigrantes sin papeles, por ejemplo. "Una sociedad justa no deja a nadie atrás", afirmó en el Congreso de los Diputados la entonces ministra de Sanidad, Carmen Montón. Sin embargo, el actual Gobierno se dejó en el tintero a un colectivo: la normativa actual sigue impidiendo el acceso a la sanidad pública a los padres extranjeros de ciudadanos españoles con residencia en España por reagrupación familiar, según informa eldiario.es.

De acuerdo con esta información, "el Instituto Nacional de Seguridad Social (INSS) deniega de forma sistemática la tarjeta sanitaria a los padres y madres reagrupados por sus hijos en España". El Gobierno se ampara en la Ley de Extranjería para mantener esta postura. La norma exige a los padres que llegan a España por reagrupación familiar contratar un seguro médico privado para obtener el derecho de residencia en España, y esa es la razón por la que el INSS deniega el acceso de estas personas a la sanidad pública.

El Defensor del Pueblo y hasta 40 sentencias distintas ya han rechazado esta medida, que provoca casos concretos de exclusión, por ejemplo de personas enfermas de cáncer cuyos seguros no cubren el tratamiento de su enfermedad y tampoco tienen derecho a ser tratados en la sanidad pública.

La información de eldiario.es asegura que "existe una vía para tener acceso a la asistencia sanitaria por razones humanitarias, es decir, por no tener recursos económicos, como en el caso de los inmigrantes en situación irregular". No es el caso de estos inmigrantes reagrupados que cuentan con papeles de residencia, pero que no pueden ser tratados en la sanidad pública pese a sufrir graves enfermedades.