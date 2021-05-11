Estás leyendo: "Las enfermeras no pueden más": Concentración en Madrid contra la precariedad

Público
Público

DIRECTO: Concentración por el Día Internacional de la Enfermera "Las enfermeras no pueden más": Concentración en Madrid contra la precariedad 

En el Día Internacional de la Enfermera, los profesionales reivindican  mejores condiciones en la Puerta del Sol

Las enfermeras dicen basta y se plantan ante Ayuso
Un grupo de enfermeros y enfermeras, en una concentración en un hospital de Madrid. PÚBLICO TV 

"Las enfermeras no pueden más". Bajo este lema, en el Día Internacional de la Enfermería, se concentran profesionales del colectivo Enfermería de Madrid Unida en la Puerta del Sol, de Madrid.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público