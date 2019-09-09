Público
Santa María de la Hispanidad Un colegio concertado de Madrid rechaza que las chicas puedan ir con pantalón largo a clase

La dirección del colegio concertado Santa María de la Hispanidad deniega la petición de los alumnos para permitir que las chicas puedan ir con pantalón largo y no sólo con falda.

La dirección del colegio concertado Santa María de la Hispanidad, de Madrid, ha rechazado la petición de los alumnos para permitir que las chicas puedan ir con pantalón largo y no sólo con falda, como es obligatorio y como lleva aplicándose desde hace 32 años, según informa la Cadena Ser.

En mayo, un grupo de 360 alumnos del centro hicieron la solicitud. "Nos sentimos incómodas, observadas, muchas chicas tienen complejos, no puedes correr como cualquier niño en el patio, la falda se sube si hace aire, en invierno pasas frío...", fueron varios de los argumentos ofrecidos.

La emisora añade que el centro educativo ha renovado ha añadido cuatro prendas nuevas: sudadera de manga larga, polo de manga larga, parka y falda-pantalón para las alumnas, que no es una prenda obligatoria sino que puede utilizarse como opción.

El director gerente del centro, Pablo Carbajo, señaló en mayo, cuando se dio a conocer la solicitud, que la dirección del centro "no tiene inconveniente en evolucionar las prensa del uniforme si es útil para la mayoría".

"Vaya por delante que al centro nos parece adecuado, pues ya estaba reflexionando sobre el uniforme y viendo cómo cubrir las necesidades (...), nuestra vocación es estar alineados con las familias", agregó.

