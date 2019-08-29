Público
Santiago Más de un año y medio de espera para una consulta preferente de oftalmología

Una paciente de Santiago ha sido citada para marzo de 2021 después de haber ido a urgencias a raíz de unas molestias en el ojo derivadas de una operación anterior. El centro sanitario ya ha anunciado que corregirá esta larga espera. 

Exterior del Complejo hospitalario de Santiago de Compostela. / Archivo

Más de un año y medio de espera. Estas son las condiciones vividas por una paciente en Santiago que, tras visitar urgencia e instarle a cerrar una nueva consulta "preferente", se le citó para marzo de 2021, dentro de 18 meses, según informa La Voz de Galicia

Esta incidencia tuvo lugar en el Complejo Hospitalario Universitario de Santiago (CHUS), a cuyas urgencias acudió la mujer hace unos días a raíz de unas molestias en el ojo izquierdo. Sufría un lagrimeo constante e inflamación del mismo por un aumento de la circulación -conjuntivitis-. Todo ello, como consecuencias de una operación en las vías lagrimales hace menos de un año que le dejó estas complicaciones. 

Tras el diagnóstico en urgencias, le instaron a pedir una nueva consulta, calificada como preferente, en el servicio de oftalmología de Conxo. Al solicitarla, fue cuando le citaron para marzo de 2021, tras lo cual la mujer decidió quejarse al servicio de atención al paciente. 

Desde el propio CHUS ven este tiempo de espera inaceptable y han informado que corregirán esta situación "en breve". Como explicación a esta situación, el hospital señala al bloqueo de agendas y la escasez de especialistas que ello provoca, algo que afecta especialmente para los plazos de casos muy específicos como este. 

Este 'bloqueo' se produce al no estar definido el calendario y tener las vacaciones y guardias divididas, lo que provoca que no se sepa qué especialista estará en cada consulta. Sin embargo, desde el centro aseguran que las citas se adelantarán a fechas más próximas cuando se cuadren estas agendas. 

