Santiago de Compostela Pintadas contra los Borbones, la Iglesia y Vox en la Catedral de Santiago

Han aparecido escritos en los que se leía "Guillotina Borbón", "Yo no salí de tu costilla, tú saliste de mi coño" y "Gritaremos hasta quedarnos sin Vox", siete meses después de la pintada en una figura con el maquillaje de un miembro del grupo Kiss.

Pintadas en el Catedral de Santiago. Concello de Santiago

La Catedral de Santiago ha aparecido este martes con nuevas pintadas, contra la familia real, la iglesia y el partido de Santiago Abascal.

El Ayuntamiento de Compostela, gobernado por Martiño Noriega, ha condenado esta agresión al patrimonio y en su cuenta oficial de Twitter ha anunciado que se han puesto a disposición del cabildo y también que se procederá a la eliminación de tales inscripciones, cubiertas ahora con una lona, de la manera idónea, aquella que los expertos determinen.

Las pintadas "Guillotina Borbón", "Yo no salí de tu costilla, tú saliste de mi coño" y "Gritaremos hasta quedarnos sin Vox" han aparecido en distintas fachadas de la catedral.

La Policía ha abierto diligencias para tratar de esclarecer lo acontecido, como ya había ocurrido cuando la fachada de Platerías de este templo había amanecido, en agosto de 2018, con un rostro que imitaba el maquillaje de uno de los miembros más reconocibles de Kiss, el grupo estadounidense de rock. El regidor ha indicado esta vez, como entonces, que "ninguna reivindicación puede servir de coartada para atentar contra el patrimonio de todas y todos".

