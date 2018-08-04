Público
Público

Santiago Izquierdo Trancho Uno de los presos más conocidos y peligrosos de España se fuga de la cárcel de León

Santiago Izquierdo Trancho salió de la prisión de Mansilla de las Mulas el pasado lunes con un permiso judicial similar al tercer grado y ya no regresó. En la actualidad, cumplía una condena de tres años por robos con fuerza.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Centro de Inserción Social de León. EFE

Centro de Inserción Social de León. EFE

El preso Santiago Izquierdo Trancho, que cumplía una condena de tres años por tres delitos de robo con fuerza, se fugó el pasado lunes de la cárcel de Mansilla de las Mulas (León) aprovechando un permiso penitenciario.

El preso sigue fugado, según han confirmadofuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en la Comunidad, que han precisado que, aunque el convicto es conocido por su amplio historial delictivo, con delitos por los que llegó a sumar 138 años de cárcel, ahora cumplía una pena por tres delitos de robo.

El suceso se produjo el lunes después de que el preso obtuviese un permiso judicial similar al tercer grado al haber cumplido un cuarto de su última condena por la que se encontraba interno en esta prisión, según han explicado fuentes penitenciarias.

Se trata del artículo 100.2, que introduce el llamado principio de flexibilidad y concede un régimen de autogobierno de unas pocas horas.

En el caso de Santiago Izquierdo Trancho, se le concedió la libertad temporal para trasladarse de la prisión de Villahierro de Mansilla de las Mulas, en la que cumplía condena, al Centro de Inserción Social (CIS) Jesús Haddad Blanco de León.

Aprovechando estas horas en régimen de autogobierno, el preso abandonó la cárcel pero no ingresó en el CIS, han confirmado las mismas fuentes.

Santiago Izquierdo Trancho es un recluso conocido por haber cumplido en distintas cárceles españolas varios años de condena desde la década de los ochenta por distintos delitos como asesinato, secuestro de funcionarios, intentos de evasión, desacato, agresión, amenazas y robos, por los que llegó a sumar una condena de 138 años de prisión.

Etiquetas