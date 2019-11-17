Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

SAS La Junta cesa al gerente del Servicio Andaluz de Salud que se fue a los toros durante la crisis de la listeriosis

Miguel Moreno Verdugo llevaba apenas ocho meses en el cargo pero acumulaba muchas críticas por su gestión. 

Publicidad
Media: 3
Votos: 1
Miguel Moreno Verdugo, gerente del Servicio Andaluz de Salud.

Miguel Moreno Verdugo, gerente del Servicio Andaluz de Salud.

Miguel Moreno Verdugo, gerente del Servicio Andaluz de Salud (SAS), ha sido cesado de su cargo por la Junta de Andalucía tras las protestas y denuncias por falta de personal y medios en el sector público de la Comunidad. 

La destitución se hará oficial el próximo martes pero ha sido adelantada por la Cadena Ser. Moreno ha estado al frente de la institución poco más de ocho meses, pero en tan poco tiempo ha sido objeto de férreas críticas, ya que fue visto en una corrida de toros en plena crisis por la carne mechada en mal estado, que originó infectados y muertos por listeriosis. 

Para entonces ya había 71 personas intoxicadas en todo Andalucía y se había declarado la alerta sanitaria a nivel nacional. Moreno Verdugo ha tenido que afrontar numerosos quejas y movilizaciones en los últimos meses por parte de los diferentes colectivos de la sanidad andaluza.

Pero no solo esa crisis le trajo problemas. Los responsables del Sindicato de médicos criticaron a Verdugo por utilizar “un tono arrogante”, cargado de “exabruptos” y de “chulería” en una mesa de debate, celebrada el pasado 13 de junio en la que reveló también, según el sindicato corporativo, de manera “inconsciente” “futuros proyectos de privatización”.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad