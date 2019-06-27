Público
Sea Watch Carola Rackete, la capitana del Sea Watch que se enfrenta a 15 años de prisión por desafiar a Salvini

La embarcación de la ONG alemana ha sido interceptada y abordada este miércoles por las autoridades italianas a 3 millas del puerto de la isla de Lampedusa. 

Fotografía facilitada por la ONG Sea Watch de la capitana del barco del mismo nombre, la alemana Carola Rackete. - EFE

Carola Rackete es la la capitana del barco de rescate de la ONG alemana Sea Watch, la embarcación que ha sido interceptada y abordada este miércoles por las autoridades italianas a 3 millas del puerto de la isla de Lampedusa. Rackete podría enfrentarse a una pena de hasta 15 años de prisión por contravenir las directrices dadas por la Guardia de Finanzas.

Horas antes, Rackete, de 31 años, desafió al ministro del Interior italiano, el xenófobo Matteo Salvini, al romper su prohibición y entrar en aguas italianas con 42 migrantes a bordo por motivos "de emergencia". Una decisión que ya había adelantado, a pesar de conllevar además multas de hasta 50.000 euros y la incautación del barco y consecuencias penales.

Rackete ha explicado que los agentes han supervisado los pasaportes de la tripulación y se encuentran a la espera de recibir instrucciones de sus superiores. "Espero de verdad que bajen a los migrantes cuanto antes", ha aseverado, según ha recogido el diario local Repubblica.

La embarcación comandada por Rackete socorrió el 12 de junio a 53 personas (9 mujeres, 39 hombres, 2 niños pequeños y 3 menores no acompañados), y tres días después la Guardia Costera italiana realizó una inspección sanitaria a bordo y decidió la evacuación de diez personas por motivos médicos. El pasado sábado otra más fue llevada a tierra.

