Dos menores se encuentran a salvo después de que un hombre haya robado un coche que se encontraba a las puertas de un colegio de Villalba con los niños, de 4 años y 11 meses, en el interior, ha informado fuentes de la Guardia Civil.
Los hechos se han producido esta mañana, sobre las 8.55 horas, cuando un hombre se ha llevado un coche -un Seat León negro con matrícula 3546FZL- que estaba aparcado a las puertas del colegio Antonio Machado, en la calle Ignacio González Serrano, número 15, en Collado Villalba.
A uno de los menores, de cuatro años, le ha dejado en las inmediaciones del parque La Coruña, aunque ha continuado con el otro menor, una bebé de 11 meses. El coche finalmente ha aparecido con la bebé en Fuenlabrada.
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
