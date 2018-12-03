Público
Secuestro en Madrid Un hombre roba un coche con dos niños de cuatro años y once meses en el interior

El presunto atracador ha dejado al menor de cuatro años en las inmediaciones del parque La Coruña y ha continuado con el bebé, que ha aparecido finalmente en Fuenlabrada dentro del vehículo. 

Foto de archivo de un vehículo de la Guardia Civil/ EFE

Dos menores se encuentran a salvo después de que un hombre haya robado un coche que se encontraba a las puertas de un colegio de Villalba con los niños, de 4 años y 11 meses, en el interior, ha informado  fuentes de la Guardia Civil.

Los hechos se han producido esta mañana, sobre las 8.55 horas, cuando un hombre se ha llevado un coche -un Seat León negro con matrícula 3546FZL- que estaba aparcado a las puertas del colegio Antonio Machado, en la calle Ignacio González Serrano, número 15, en Collado Villalba.

A uno de los menores, de cuatro años, le ha dejado en las inmediaciones del parque La Coruña, aunque ha continuado con el otro menor, una bebé de 11 meses. El coche finalmente ha aparecido con la bebé en Fuenlabrada. 

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

