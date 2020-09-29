Estás leyendo: El gimnasio de La Paz vuelve a acoger a pacientes con coronavirus ante la saturación de las plantas

Más de una veintena de enfermos esperan su traslado a planta. Las Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos también sufren la presión por el aumento de los contagios. 

Pacientes en el gimnasio del Hospital La Paz | Twitter
Pacientes en el gimnasio del Hospital La Paz | Twitter

El aumento de los contagios de coronavirus sigue creando presión en los hospitales. Este lunes se conoció que pacientes con la covid-19 estaban siendo ingresados en el gimnasio del Hospital La Paz de Madrid ante la saturación de las plantas destinadas a los enfermos a causa de la pandemia. 

El gimnasio del centro ya cuenta con más de 20 camas para pacientes con coronavirus, que ya han quedado ingresados en esta zona del hospital a la espera de que se les proporcione un traslado a planta.

Además, según recoge La Sexta, esta saturación va más allá de las plantas covid. Las Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) también empiezan a sufrir el aumento de los contagios. En estos momentos, estos servicios se encuentran ya al 116% de su ocupación.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, afirmó este lunes que su "estrategia sanitaria funciona" pero el sistema sanitario sigue desbordado y los retrasos en las notificaciones siembran serias dudas sobre los datos.

También este mismo lunes el presidente de la Organización Médica Colegial (OMC), Serafín Romero, consideró que Madrid debe pasar a la fase uno, que cada vez va a haber más víctimas y que los hospitales se van ir sobrecargado aún más.

