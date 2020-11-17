Estás leyendo: Madrid quiere realizar test de antígenos en las farmacias a todos los ciudadanos antes de Navidad

El vicepresidente de la Comunidad, Ignacio Aguado, pide al Gobierno que les autoricen a realizarlos en las farmacias.

01/10/2020.- Un sanitario sostiene dos pruebas de test rápido de antígenos en la mano para la detección de la covid-19 en Córdoba. / EFE - Rafa Alcaide
Un sanitario sostiene dos pruebas de test rápido de antígenos en una imagen de archivo. / EFE - Rafa Alcaide

El vicepresidente de la Comunidad, Ignacio Aguado, ha manifestado que su objetivo es que antes de las Navidades todos los madrileños puedan realizarse un test de antígenos gratuito para ir a ver a sus familiares.

Para esto, Aguado ha reiterado su petición de convocatoria del Grupo Covid, que integran el Gobierno central y regional, con el objetivo de que les autoricen a realizarlos en las farmacias de la autonomía. Para el vicepresidente, sería "una revolución, un antes y un después".

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, "se ha comprometido" a que se celebre pero no se ha puesto aún fecha para la cita. "Es fundamental en los próximos días poder hacer test en las farmacias. La estrategia de hacer test masivos está funcionando. En aquellos lugares donde se hacen test masivos se está controlando la curva. Madrid es una de esas regiones", ha señalado en una entrevista en La Sexta, recogida por Europa Press.

Según ha expuesto, el Ejecutivo autonómico cuenta con dosis suficientes y ha recordado que se han comprado cinco millones de test "y si hiciera falta se comprarían más". Aguado quiere trasladar "tranquilidad" a la ciudadanía ante las reuniones que se celebran en Navidad.

El dirigente madrileño ha asegurado que ha hablado de esta cuestión con la presidenta, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, y que se trata de una medida "que está sobre la mesa".

