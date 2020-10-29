Estás leyendo: Ximo Puig anuncia el cierre perimetral de la Comunitat Valenciana durante una semana

"No queremos ir a peor, estamos a tiempo de evitar el avance de la pandemia", ha manifestado el president de la Generalitat.

El president de la Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, junto a la consellera de Sanidad, Ana Barceló, en una rueda de prensa. — Juan Carlos Cárdenas / EFE

El president de la Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, ha anunciado este jueves el confinamiento perimetral de región desde el mediodía de este viernes, una medida que se adopta durante siete días en los que la población no se podrá salir ni entrar de la autonomía pero podrá moverse entre municipios, comarcas y provincias.

Así lo ha avanzado en una rueda de prensa junto con la consellera de Sanidad, Ana Barceló, en la que ha recalcado que se adopta esta decisión "para reforzar la estrategia de prevención" contra el coronavirus; por "solidaridad" con el resto de territorios que están "peor que nosotros"; ante la "inacción y confusión que están generando algunos gobiernos" y para evitar tener que llevar a cabo "medidas más drásticas para la vida social de las familias y trabajadores".

"No queremos ir a peor, estamos a tiempo de evitar el avance de la pandemia", ha manifestado Puig, quien ha apuntado que las excepciones a este confinamiento serán ir al trabajo, al médico, a la residencia habitual, estudiar o a cuidar dependientes.

Galicia, Extremadura, Baleares y Canarias son por el momento las únicas autonomías que permiten la libre circulación entre sus territorios después de que el resto de comunidades autónomas decretaran el cierre perimetral. 

