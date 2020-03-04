Segundo fallecido con coronavirus en España: un hombre de 82 años con enfermedades crónicas

vitoria
El Departamento de Salud del País Vasco ha sido notificado del fallecimiento de un hombre de 82 años en Vizcaya tras dar positivo en coronavirus. Esta persona, con enfermedades crónicas, tenía una neumonía y su positivo se ha confirmado este miércoles mismo.
Euskadi ha registrado en las últimas horas cuatro nuevos casos de COVID19, por lo que son ya 21 los contabilizados en Euskadi: (16 en Álava, dos en Guipúzcoa y tres en Vizcaya). De todos ellos, 14 permanecen en seguimiento domiciliario y siete personas se encuentran en el hospital, una de ellas en UCI.
En Álava, se han sumado tres positivos más, por lo que ya son 16 las personas con coronavirus. Del total, cinco permanecen hospitalizados. En Guipúzcoa no hay novedades respecto a la actualización de datos de esta mañana: dos casos positivos, uno de ellos hospitalizado.
En Vizcaya se ha sumado un nuevo caso de coronavirus a los dos que ya se había informado (en total tres). La última notificación ha sido la de un hombre de avanzada edad, con enfermedades crónicas, que ha fallecido tras dar positivo. En este territorio, una persona permanece hospitalizada y a la otra se le realiza seguimiento domiciliario.
El Departamento de Salud participará este jueves en la Mesa Interdepartamental del Gobierno Vasco y posteriormente actualizará la información.
