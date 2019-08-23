Su nombre es Dolores Agra, aunque quienes la conocen la llaman Loli. Lleva trabajando en su mercería de A Coruña desde hace más de 64 años y cotizando a la Seguridad Social. Empezó en el negocio con 14 años "ganando 150 pesetas, ni un euro" asegura Dolores a EFE.
A sus 74 está punto de jubilarse, pero ya se ha convertido en la mujer con más años cotizados de España. Sin embargo, su pensión no alcanzará los 1000 euros. "Yo contaba con que me quedaría más, pero no", confiesa al canal de televisión Cuatro. Esto sucede porque para los cálculos de la pensión sólo se tienen en cuenta los últimos 19 años cotizados.
Ahora, tras más de medio siglo, su pequeño negocio luce un cartel: "Liquidación por jubilación". Pero, aunque su situación es de jubilación activa desde febrero de 2019, Loli, ayudada por su hijo Ricardo, sigue atendiendo a sus clientes "hasta que se liquide todo".
