Seguridad vial Más de 3.000 kilómetros de la red viaria del Estado son muy peligrosos

Un estudio determina que el 12,2% de las carreteras tiene un riesgo elevado o muy elevado de que en ellas se registre un accidente grave o mortal. Huesca, con el 52%, y Teruel, con el 43% son las que cuentan con mayor proporción de kilómetros.

Foto de archivo de un vehículo en el puerto de Monrepos (Huesca). EFE

Algo más de 3.000 kilómetros de carreteras tienen un riesgo elevado o muy elevado de que en ellas se registre un accidente grave o mortal, lo que representa el 12,2% de la red viaria estatal, si bien este índice ha mejorado en dos puntos respecto al año anterior. Es la conclusión a la que llega el estudio EuroRAP 2018 que cada año analiza la accidentalidad viaria y que ha presentado en rueda de prensa por el director de la Fundación del Real Automóvil Club de Cataluña (RACC).

Por provincias, Huesca, con el 52 por ciento, es la que cuenta con mayor proporción de kilómetros con elevado o muy elevado riesgo de accidente, seguida de Teruel (43 %), León (32 %) y Lleida (31 %), mientras que por comunidades autónomas encabeza la lista Aragón, con el 35 por ciento, seguida muy de lejos por Catalunya y Asturias (ambas con el 16 por ciento) y Galicia (15 %).

Mientras, en el análisis por tramos, es el de Lugo de la N-642 entre el cruce con la N-640 y el cruce con la N-634 en el municipio de Ribadeo (8,2 kilómetros) el más peligroso de España.

(Habrá ampliación)

