El conductor bebido circulaba por direcciones prohibidas y haciendo trompos en San Pedro del Mar.

Un policía para a los coches para someter a pruebas de control de consumo de drogas y alcohol. Foto de archivo. Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

La Policía Local de Santander ha detenido a un conductor que quintuplicaba la tasa permitida de alcohol por circular en dirección prohibida y haciendo trompos en San Pedro del Mar.

La Policía recibió el sábado por la noche varias llamadas de vecinos del barrio, informando de que un vehículo estaba circulando por direcciones prohibidas y haciendo trompos. Los agentes interceptaron al conductor sobre las 23:15 horas, al que realizaron la prueba de alcoholemia, que resultó positiva al superar en más del quíntuple la tasa permitida de alcohol.

Además, otro conductor fue detenido el domingo, a las 20.00 horas, en la calle Ruiz Zorrilla, Santander, por superar en más del triple la tasa permitida de alcohol. El hombre había sido visto circulando de manera irregular por la calle Castilla y estacionar con bastante dificultad y la Policía Nacional alertó a la Local para que realizara la prueba de alcoholemia, que resultó positiva al superar en más del triple la tasa permitida de alcohol.

Durante la intervención se comprobó además que el hombre no había solicitado el canje de su carné de conducir de la República Dominicana a pesar de llevar varios años viviendo en España, por lo que fue denunciado.

