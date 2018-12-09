Seis provincias contarán desde este domingo con nuevos prefijos para los teléfonos fijos

La Secretaría de Estado para el Avance Digital, del Ministerio de Economía y Empresa, ha adjudicado nuevos prefijos telefónicos a Badajoz, Guipúzcoa, Burgos, Málaga, Castellón y Alicante, de acuerdo con un informe de la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNM) que advertía de la necesidad de atribuir una nueva numeración geográfica para el servicio telefónico fijo en determinadas provincias.
Según publica hoy el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), el Gobierno ha acordado los siguientes indicativos: Badajoz, 824+8; Guipúzcoa, 843+8; Burgos, 847+9; Málaga 851+9; Castellón 864+7 y Alicante 865+4. Esta resolución producirá efectos este domingo.
El informe de la CNMC detalla que existen varias zonas provinciales de numeración con una tasa de recursos asignados a los operadores superior al 90% de los atribuidos, o con una cantidad insuficiente de bloques de 10.000 números disponibles para asignación a los operadores.
En todas las provincias citadas anteriormente, Competencia estima "suficiente" la adjudicación y atribución de un indicativo de 100.000 números.
