Seísmo Un terremoto de magnitud 6,9 sacude el mar en el sur de Filipinas

Filipinas se asienta sobre el llamado 'Anillo de Fuego del Pacífico', una zona de gran actividad sísmica y volcánica que es sacudida por unos 7.000 temblores al año

Epicentro del terremoto de magnitud 6,9 que ha sacudido el mar en el sur de Filipinas./ EFE

Un terremoto de magnitud 6,9 sacudió este sábado el mar en el sur de Filipinas sin que de momento las autoridades hayan informado de víctimas o daños materiales.

El Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos, que registra la actividad sísmica en todo el mundo, localizó el hipocentro a 59 kilómetros en el suelo marino y a 183 kilómetros al sureste de Davao, ciudad principal de Mindanao, según datos preliminares.

La agencia sismológica de Filipinas elevó la magnitud a 7,2 según sus registros.

Filipinas se asienta sobre el llamado 'Anillo de Fuego del Pacífico', una zona de gran actividad sísmica y volcánica que es sacudida por unos 7.000 temblores al año, la mayoría moderados.

