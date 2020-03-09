Madrid
Una niña de 14 años murió el pasado sábado por la tarde en Madrid al caer desde la azotea de un edificio en Ciudad Lineal mientras intentaba hacerse un selfi con el teléfono móvil. El accidente ocurrió pasadas las 18:00 horas cuando la menor se encontraba en la azotea del número 74 de la calle Agastia en Ciudad Lineal.
La fallecida se cayó por una claraboya de plástico que se rompió de la azotea cuando buscaba hacerse una foto, según ha informado El Mundo y ha confirmado la Jefatura Superior de Policía a Efe. La menor se encontraba en la planta 10 en el momento del accidente y se precipitó por el hueco de la escalera del bloque. La niña murió horas más tarde en un hospital.
El diario 'El Mundo' ha adelantado que la joven fallecida es alumna del Liceo Francés de Madrid y que en ese edificio de Ciudad Lineal se encuentra la vivienda de su abuela. En el momento del accidente la joven estaba acompañada de unas amigas, quienes explicaron los hechos a los agentes que acudieron a la zona.
