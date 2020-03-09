Estás leyendo: Muere una niña de 14 años al caer de una azotea por hacerse un selfi

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Selfi Muere una niña de 14 años al caer de una azotea por hacerse un selfi

La menor se encontraba en la planta 10 en el momento del accidente y se precipitó por el hueco de la escalera del bloque cuando cedió una claraboya de plástico en la que se apoyó.

Ambulancias del servicio de emergencias en la Gran Vía madrileña. / 112
Ambulancias del servicio de emergencias en la Gran Vía madrileña en una imagen de archivo. / 112

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

Madrid

Agencias

Una niña de 14 años murió el pasado sábado por la tarde en Madrid al caer desde la azotea de un edificio en Ciudad Lineal mientras intentaba hacerse un selfi con el teléfono móvil. El accidente ocurrió pasadas las 18:00 horas cuando la menor se encontraba en la azotea del número 74 de la calle Agastia en Ciudad Lineal.

La fallecida se cayó por una claraboya de plástico que se rompió de la azotea cuando buscaba hacerse una foto, según ha informado El Mundo y ha confirmado la Jefatura Superior de Policía a Efe. La menor se encontraba en la planta 10 en el momento del accidente y se precipitó por el hueco de la escalera del bloque. La niña murió horas más tarde en un hospital.

El diario 'El Mundo' ha adelantado que la joven fallecida es alumna del Liceo Francés de Madrid y que en ese edificio de Ciudad Lineal se encuentra la vivienda de su abuela. En el momento del accidente la joven estaba acompañada de unas amigas, quienes explicaron los hechos a los agentes que acudieron a la zona.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú