Estás leyendo: Señal en directo: rueda de prensa de Salvador Illa y Margarita Robles desde La Moncloa

Público
Público

Streaming Señal en directo: rueda de prensa de Salvador Illa y Margarita Robles desde La Moncloa

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa durante una rueda de prensa. EFE/J.J. Guillén
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa durante una rueda de prensa. EFE/J.J. Guillén

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, y la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, comparecen una rueda de prensa conjuntas, después de la reunión del Comité de seguimiento del coronavirus, que ha presidido Pedro Sánchez, desde las 9.30 horas. Se espera que el ministro informe sobre "importantes novedades" en relación con ensayos clínicos de la vacuna de la COVID-19.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público