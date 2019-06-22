Público
Sentencia a La Manada 'La Manada' se jactaba de utilizar la placa del guardia civil para incautar droga y consumirla después

Antonio Manuel Guerrero será expulsado del Instituto Armado de forma definitiva una vez que se le notifique la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo.

21/06/2019.- El miembro de 'la Manada”, el ex Guardia Civil Antonio Manuel Guerrero, ha cumplido una vez más con la obligación de presentarse en el juzgado de guardia de Sevilla, uno de los requisitos impuestos por la Audiencia de Navarra para su libertad

El miembro de 'La Manada' acude al juzgado de guardia de Sevilla. EFE/Pepo Herrera

Los miembros de La Manada, condenados por el Supremo a quince años de cárcel por violación, se jactaban en 2016 de utilizar la placa de Antonio Manuel Guerrero Escudero, el guardia civil del grupo, para incautar droga a los jóvenes y consumirla después. "Le quitamos a unos notas la coca con la placa. El Alfonso y yo. Medio gramo de cocaína", dijo Ángel Prenda, conocido como El Prenda, al grupo de amigos de WhatsApp.

El programa Equipo de investigación ya desveló en diciembre de 2018 los movimientos de este grupo, que tuvieron lugar en Pozoblanco (Córdoba), donde vivía por entonces el agente de la Benemérita. Fue en un pueblo cercano, Torrecampo, donde Antonio Manuel Guerrero, Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo, Jesús Escudero y José Ángel Prenda abusaron presuntamente de otra joven, dos meses antes de la violación de San Fermín. Unos acontecimientos por los que los miembros del grupo, menos Ángel Boza, se sentarán en el banquillo a finales de año. 

Según las grabaciones, además, Guerrero utilizaba su condición de guardia civil para llevarse bebida y comida de la caseta de la feria sin pagarla.

Tras el histórico fallo de este viernes, el agente de la Benemérita será expulsado del Instituto Armado de forma definitiva una vez que se le notifique la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo. Hasta el momento, y pese a la sentencia de la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra –por la que los miembros de La Manada habían sido condenados a nueve años de prisión por un delito de abuso sexual continuado–, Guerrero estaba suspendido de funciones, pero seguía siendo guardia civil.

