El fiscal del mayor caso de piratería audiovisual de España, que se juzga en la Ciudad de la Justicia de Murcia desde el pasado lunes, ha pedido en la última sesión de la vista oral, celebrada este viernes, tres años de cárcel para cada uno de los cuatro acusados, frente a los dos años que solicitaba inicialmente.
En cuanto a la responsabilidad civil, el representante de la fiscalía, Pablo Lanzarote, ha pedido que los acusados sean condenados a pagar una indemnización de 167 millones a las productoras que resultaron perjudicadas por las descargas presuntamente ilegales de sus filmes, a través de las páginas web Series Yonkis y Películas Yonkis.
Por su parte, las defensas de los acusados han reiterado su solicitud absolución al señalar que aquellos desconocían que era ilegal la inserción en dichas webs de enlaces que remitían a las películas protegidas por los derechos de propiedad intelectual, mientras que las acusaciones particulares han pedido cuatro años de cárcel. El juicio ha quedado visto para sentencia.
