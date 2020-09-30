Los servicios médicos salvan por teléfono a una mujer en parada cardíaca en Manises con la ayuda de su hija

valència
Servicios Médicos del centro de Información y Coordinación de Urgencias (CICU) han salvado este miércoles la vida a una mujer que se encontraba en parada cardíaca en un domicilio de Manises (València), dando las indicaciones telefónicas a la hija para la reanimación cardiopulmonar.
Sobre las 8.45 horas, el CICU ha recibido un aviso mediante el que se indicaba que una mujer había entrado en parada cardiorrespiratoria en un domicilio en Manises. Hasta el lugar, se ha movilizado una unidad del SAMU y mientras se ha activado el protocolo telefónico de reanimación cardiopulmonar (RCP), según ha informado el CICU.
Un médico coordinador del CICU ha indicado las maniobras de RCP básica a la hija de la afectada, quien las ha realizado hasta la llegada de la ambulancia del SAMU. En ese momento, el equipo médico ha continuado con la RCP avanzada y otras técnicas de estabilización y finalmente se ha logrado recuperar las constantes vitales de la mujer.
Posteriormente, la paciente, de 66 años, ha sido trasladada al hospital de Manises por parada cardíaca recuperada, según la misma fuente.
