Estás leyendo: Un incendio arrasa varias naves industriales en Seseña

Público
Público

Seseña Un incendio arrasa varias naves industriales en Seseña

El fuego ya está perimetrado y los bomberos siguen refrescando la zona, ya sin peligro de propagación de las llamas.

Columnas de humo en un incendio en polígono industrial de Seseña, Toledo, este martes 13 de abril de 2021.
Columnas de humo en un incendio en polígono industrial de Seseña, Toledo, este martes 13 de abril de 2021. Ismael Herrero / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Un total de cuatro dotaciones de bomberos del Consorcio de Toledo de las bases de la capital y de Illescas y otras seis de la Comunidad de Madrid trabajan en la extinción del fuego de varias naves industriales en el Polígono Industrial de Seseña (Toledo), unas labores que se prolongan ya durante 15 horas desde que se originara el incendio.

El Servicio de Emergencias 112 de Castilla-La Mancha ha informado a Europa Press que el fuego ya está perimetrado y los bomberos siguen refrescando la zona, ya sin peligro de propagación de las llamas.

En el lugar del incendio también trabaja la Guardia Civil, la Policía Local de Seseña y efectivos de Protección Civil, además de que permanecen dos ambulancias del Sescam y dos más del servicio de salud madrileño con carácter preventivo.

Calidad del aire

El servicio de emergencias 112 de la Comunidad de Madrid ha informado este miércoles de la buena calidad del aire tras las mediciones que se hicieron a última hora de este martes en Seseña. 

En un mensaje remitido a los medios de comunicación, el portavoz de Emergencias 112 de la Comunidad de Madrid, Javier Chivite, ha explicado que durante la noche han trabajado siete dotaciones de bomberos de la Comunidad de Madrid y también bomberos del Consorcio provincial de Toledo y que a primera hora de la mañana se han producido los relevos.

Este portavoz ha precisado que el incendio no está controlado pero sí confinado sin posibilidad de propagación y ha explicado que con la luz del día, los bomberos realizarán un perimetraje total de la zona.

Chivite también ha señalado que en la noche de este martes se realizaron mediciones en las urbanizaciones cercanas y se determinó que la calidad del aire era buena, pero ha subrayado que también este miércoles habrá que estar pendiente.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público