Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Sexismo Alumnos de un colegio concertado de Madrid piden que las chicas puedan llevar pantalón

"Cada vez son más los colegios que se modernizan y más los padres que buscan un colegio más igualitario y que no marque la diferencia de sexo de los alumnos", señalan los adolescentes en una misiva.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen del colegio Santa María de la Hispanidad de Madrid.

Imagen del colegio Santa María de la Hispanidad de Madrid.

Los alumnos del colegio Santa María de la Hispanidad han enviado una carta a la dirección del centro concertado en la que piden que puedan ir con pantalón a clase. "Nos gustaría abriros los ojos para que podáis ver que esto desde nuestro punto de vista es un comportamiento sexista ya que se relaciona un tipo de prenda a un género", señalan en la misiva recogida por varios medios.

"Cada vez son más los colegios que se modernizan y más los padres que buscan un colegio más igualitario y que no marque la diferencia de sexo de los alumnos, sino la diferencia de unos valores distintos y mejores, que el propio niño pueda ir formando para que pueda ser en un futuro una persona coherente y favorecedora para su entorno, siempre y cuando no falte la responsabilidad y el respeto", añaden los 367 alumnos firmantes. 

La dirección del centro educativo, ubicado en el distrito madrileño de San Blas-Canillejas, ha tratado ya la propuesta de los adolescentes, según ha informado la Cadena Ser.  En este sentido, el colegio no se opone a los cambios exigidos, pero aclara que es necesario un acuerdo de toda la comunidad educativa. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad