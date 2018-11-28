Público
Sexismo dentro de las aulas La Universitat de València se posiciona al lado de las estudiantes y rechaza las expresiones sexistas de un profesor

Después de reunirse algunas alumnas y representantes de la Universitat con la vicerrectora de Igualdad y la secretaria general del centro educativo, desde la UV han comunicado que hay que tener "tolerancia cero" ante estos comportamientos.

La Universitat de València ha animado al estudiantado a denunciar formalmente todos los casos de sexismo dentro de las aulas | Europa Press

La Universitat de València (UV) se ha reunido este miércoles con un grupo de estudiantes para abordar la denuncia pública que realizaron ante el comportamiento verbal sexista de un profesor, y ha expresado su "rechazo" ante estos hechos.

Según un comunicado de la Universitat de València, el martes un grupo de estudiantes se encerró en la Facultad de Filosofía y Ciencias de la Educación para denunciar "el comportamiento verbal denigrante hacia la mujer y sexista que tuvo un profesor del centro durante el curso anterior".

Los estudiantes presentaron durante el curso anterior una queja a través del "buzón de quejas" de la Facultad, que advirtió al profesor de su comportamiento y de la realización de un seguimiento cuando reiniciase sus actividades docentes.

Tras conocer la denuncia pública que hicieron los alumnos, el Consejo de dirección de la UV convocó una reunión con carácter de urgencia en la que han participado algunas estudiantes y representantes de la Universitat como la vicerrectora de Igualdad y la secretaria general de la Universitat.

En la reunión, los representantes de la Universitat han explicado al grupo de estudiantes el procedimiento establecido por la UV, a partir del cual se activa el Protocolo contra el Acoso una vez que se produce una denuncia.

Asimismo, el Rectorado de la UV ha manifestado su voluntad de "tolerancia cero" frente a estas actitudes y comportamientos y ha pedido a la comunidad universitaria que "los denuncie formalmente, en caso de producirse".

