Las cuatro ganadoras del Campeonato de Asturias de Squash que se celebró el pasado fin de semana recibieron como premio –además del trofeo – un vibrador, una lima eléctrica y dos kits de depilación. Los ganadores, por su parte, recibieron solo la copa.
"Es el colmo del sexismo", califica la vocal de la Federación de Squash del Principado Maribel Toyos, según recoge El Comercio. "Lo que hace la Federación es solicitar los trofeos al Principado, mientras que los obsequios corresponden al club organizador. Nosotros no sabíamos nada", justifica.
Según cuenta Toyos a este medio, las ganadoras redactaron una carta en la que denunciaban los hechos: "Imagínate sus caras, se quedaron flipando". Al mismo tiempo, la Federación pidió disculpas a las galardonadas. No obstante, sostienen que "ellos no pensaban que fuese sexista ni discriminatorio".
