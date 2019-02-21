La Audiencia Nacional ha admitido a trámite la petición del Ministerio de Cultura para autorizarle a intervenir a la SGAE y da a la entidad de gestión hasta el 5 de marzo para presentar alegaciones.
Según han confirmado fuentes cercanas a esta sociedad de gestión, la Audiencia Nacional da un plazo de 10 días a la SGAE para presentar las alegaciones contra la intervención pedida por Cultura así como la remoción de su órganos de gobierno solicitada de forma cautelar.
Desde el 12 de julio de 2017, la mayor entidad que se ocupa en España de los derechos de autor ha recibido del Ministerio de Cultura 13 requerimientos y un apercibimiento, principio del fin de una intervención anunciada ante "incumplimientos" tan "graves" como no adaptar sus estatutos a la normativa vigente, según ha expresado en diferentes ocasiones el ministro de Cultura, José Guirao.
La entidad, que recauda al año entre 250 y 300 millones, recibió el pasado 27 de septiembre el apercibimiento de Cultura para que adapte sus estatutos a la normativa vigente, habilite el voto electrónico y se someta a lo que dicten los tribunales de justicia en lo que respecta al reparto de derechos de 2018.
