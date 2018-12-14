La Fiscalía de Barcelona se ha querellado contra la cantante Shakira ante los juzgados de instrucción de Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona) por seis presuntos delitos contra la Hacienda Pública por un supuesto fraude de más de 14,5 millones de euros en IRPF e Impuesto de Patrimonio.
En la querella, la fiscal Carmen Martín Aragón considera que la cantante dejó de presentar la liquidación del IRPF e Impuesto de Patrimonio los ejercicios de 2012, 2013 y 2014 produciendo un perjuicio económico a la Hacienda Pública, respectivamente, de 12.371.197,97 euros (IRPF) y 2.191.771,58 euros (IP).
La fiscal considera que Shakira vivía en España durante estos ejercicios, y que las estancias en el extranjero por motivos laborales fueron "esporádicas", por lo que la cantante era residente permanente en España y tenía la condición de obligado tributario.
HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN
