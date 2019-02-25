La cantante Shakira declarará como investigada el próximo 12 de junio por cometer presuntamente seis delitos contra Hacienda. El juez admite así la querella que la Fiscalía de Barcelona interpuso contra la cantante al considerar que había defraudado 14,5 millones de euros en IRPF e Impuesto de Patrimonio (IP).
En la querella, se establece que este fraude se realizó a través de 14 sociedades en países como Islas Caimán, Islas Vírgenes Británicas y Panamá. La fiscal considera que Shakira vivía en España durante 2012-2014, por lo que tenía que haber pagado sus impuestos en el país durante esos tres años.
Algo que la artista niega. Cree que es un "chivo expiatorio" para dar miedo a los contribuyentes. A través de un comunicado, aseguró el pasado diciembre que "ya ha pagado hasta el último euro exigido por la Agencia Tributaria y, por tanto, no debe nada al Estado español".
